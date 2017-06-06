Fragomen to Host June 7 Webcast on Middle East Travel Bans

Fragomen Worldwide, the global immigration law firm with an Atlanta office, is preparing a webcast to discuss the travel ban announced by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen preventing Qatari citizens travel from those countries effective today, June 6.

According to a Fragomen news release, the ban encompasses entry or residence in or transit through the five countries. All travel from these five countries to Qatar also is suspended by land, air or sea.

The webcast is to start at noon GST on Thursday, June 8, and last for one hour. Although the webcast is free of charge, registration is required by June 7.

Participants are to include Murtaza Khan, a Fragomen partner in the UAE, who is responsible for the provision of outsourced corporate migration solutions throughout the Middle East and Africa; John Heisler, Fragomen’s practice leader in Doha, Qatar, who is focused on outsourced corporate migration programs; and Karin Luzolo, Fragomen’s manager in the firm’s Dubai, UAE, office, who is an expert on visa requirements.

The travel bans were initiated by Saudi Arabia, which has accused Qatar of providing support to Shi’ite Iran, which is competing for regional supremacy with Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

