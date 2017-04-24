French Southeast Residents Heavily Favored Macron in the First Round

While Emmanuel Macron, the pro-European centrist, took 23.75 percent of the vote in the April 23 first round of France‘s presidential election, he did far better among French residents living in the Southeast U.S.

According to figures released by the Consulate General of France, more than 50 percent of French residents voting in Atlanta, Raleigh, N.C., Greenville, S.C., and Nashville, Tenn., all voted for Mr. Macron.

In sharp contrast, Marine Le Pen, the anti-immigration, anti-Europe candidate, did not win more than 6.5 percent of the votes at any of the polling stations in the Southeast. In Nashville, she received eight votes from 508 voters for her highest score of 6.5 percent. Mr. Macron won 63 votes or 51.22 percent in the “Music City.”

Each voter had the opportunity to vote for two of the 11 candidates, or to choose a white slip if they didn’t want to select a second choice or to reserve the right to vote for none of the candidates.

In Atlanta, Ms. Le Pen received 117 votes from 1,846 voters, or 6.34 percent in contrast to Mr. Macron, who garnered 924 or 50.4 percent. In Raleigh, Mr. Macron received 214 votes from 405 voters, 52.84 percent, while Ms. Le Pen won 26, or 6.42 percent.

In Greenville, Mr. Macron won 214 votes from 425 voters, 52.84 percent, while Ms. Le Pen won 26 or 6.42 percent.

In France, Mr. Macron took 8.4 million votes or 23.75 percent, in comparison to Ms. Le Pen who took 7.6 million or 21.53 percent, the highest score ever for her party the Front National.

The first round disqualified France’s two leading parties, the Socialists and the Republicans, and underscored the deep division in the country with the emergence of Mr. Macron’s En Marche party, which he founded last year, and the relative success of Ms. Le Pen’s National Front party.

Mr. Macron served in President Francois Hollande’s first government in 2012 and was appointed Minister of Economy Industry and Digital Affairs in 2014 from which he resigned last year to run for the presidency.

At 39, he is considered a favorite to be elected as France’s next president during the second-round runoff on May 7, and the euro and European shares both rose in value following the results.

However, more than 40 percent of the voters chose, Eurosceptic candidates from among the 11 including Ms. Le Pen.

For the complete results of the voter tallies in the Southeast, go to the website of the Consulate General of France by clicking here.