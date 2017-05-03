Friendship Force Seeks Students for Japan Program, New Board Members

Atlanta-based Friendship Force, a nonprofit focused on homestays and cross-border educational exchanges, is seeking high schoolers to apply for an upcoming study program in Japan.

The organization traces its origins back to the days of President Jimmy Carter. It has recruited 15,000 globally minded citizens across 60 countries to join clubs that help coordinate its programs. More than 1 million people have participated in exchanges during the 40 years since Mr. Carter bolstered the initiative’s international position by asking each governor to recruit a volunteer leader in their state.

Students on this June 10-18 Japan trip would be home-hosted in the city of Fukuyama. Hosts from three local Friendship Force clubs will arrange visits the Atomic Bomb Memorial in Hiroshima, a local high school, a Japanese cooking experience and more.

The trip costs $1,200, excluding international airfare. Friendship Force will handle arrangements and will have a chaperone accompanying the group at all times.

In a separate announcement, Friendship Force noted that it’s seeking volunteers to join its board of directors and help chart the organization’s future course. The candidate should have a strong network of connections and expertise in fundraising, accounting, nonprofit management, marketing or technology. To nominate yourself or someone else for the board, click here.

For more information about the Japan trip, contact Friendship Force International Regional Support Manager Allison Lindsey at allison@friendshipforce.org or call 404-522-9490.