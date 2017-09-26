Georgia Republican Named Luxembourg Ambassador

Dentons LLP attorney James Randolph “Randy” Evans, a wheel in the Georgia Republican Party, has been nominated as U.S. ambassador to the wealthy European enclave of Luxembourg.

The posting had been rumored since July, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but the White House made it official Thursday, Sept. 21. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Mr. Evans has been an influential figure in the Georgia GOP, having served as counsel to former Georgia Republican Rep. Newt Gingrich during his run as speaker of the House of Representatives in the mid-1990s. Mr. Evans was counsel to the office of the speaker from 1995-2007.

He currently serves the Georgia committeeman for the Republican National Committee, according to his Dentons bio. Other online sources say he has been a presidential elector twice.

Georges Hoffmann is Luxembourg’s honorary consul in Georgia.

The EU member state of about a half-million people is often lumped into the informal “Benelux” bloc with neighboring Belgium and the Netherlands. It’s known as a favorable locale to park corporate bases thanks to low taxes, generous incentives and the ability to move profits in and out easily.

Mr. Evans is a UGA Law graduate and a syndicated columnist who has also written eight books.

According to the Atlanta-based Daily Report, Dentons has a 34-lawyer office in Luxembourg, part of its presence in more than 90 countries.