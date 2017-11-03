Georgia State Master’s Student to Study Russian Entrepreneurship

A Fulbright scholar earning his master’s degree in public policy at Georgia State University has been selected for an exclusive research collaboration with Russia.

Kirill Protasov is one of 31 delegates chosen out of more than 600 applicants for Stanford University’s U.S.-Russia forum.

The former economic developer worked three years for the Orenburg oblast (region) near the border with Kazakhstan before coming to Georgia State’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. He’ll join the trade, sanctions and business development working group of the Stanford forum.

The initiative encourages collaborative research and dialogue among Russia and American scholars. They attend conferences in Russia and at Stanford to hone and present their work.

Mr. Protasov has already joined a team that includes two university students from around the U.S. and a project director at Russia’s Sberbank Technology. They hope to publish a scholarly research paper focused on the entrepreneurial ecosystem and business environment for tech companies in the U.S. and Russia.

Learn more about the forum here.