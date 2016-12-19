Georgia Tech to Work With Indian Software Association on Internet of Things

Georgia Tech has signed a deal with India’s national software industry association, NASSCOM, to jointly pursue research on the emerging “Internet of Things” sector.

IoT, as it’s known, refers to the network of connected devices like sensors in factories or thermostats in homes, working to drive productivity and convenience through data and connectivity.

NASSCOM’s Bangalore-based Centre of Excellence for Internet of Things is set to work with Georgia Tech’s Atlanta-based Center for the Development and Application of Internet of Things Technologies to help raise awareness about the sector and promote standards across borders and industries.

The announcement comes weeks after Georgia Tech said it would open a new campus in Shenzhen, China.

It also comes as the Open Doors report from the Institute of International Education showed that international enrollment soared by almost 19 percent at the university in 2015-16. While there was no immediate breakdown of student nationality by university, there was a nationwide resurgence in arrivals from India, the second largest sending country behind China, mostly majoring in engineering, math and computer science.

Metro Atlanta Chamber representatives will head to Bangalore early in 2017 as they seek to establish new partnerships around the globe in sectors like IT and financial technology.