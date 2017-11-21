Georgia in Top Five for Jobs Created by Indian Companies

Georgia is in the top five states in terms of jobs created by Indian investment, according to a new report from the country’s top industry group.

A survey of 100 Indian companies with operations in the United States revealed that 4,554 jobs within the state, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry’s biennial “Indian Roots, American Soil” report.

That puts Georgia at No. 5 for Indian-backed jobs, behind New Jersey (8,572 jobs), Texas (7,271 ), California (6,749) and New York (5,135).

Georgia, however, was left out of the top five by monetary value of Indian investments over the last two years. With $253 million it sat at No. 9, trailing southern rivals like Kentucky and Arkansas. Georgia, however, had 19 Indian companies operating within its borders — more than any other state in the South. And one of its key rivals for foreign investment — South Carolina — didn’t crack the top 25 in either measure.

Surveying 100 Indian companies, the CII’s fifth-edition report showed that Indian companies had invested $17.9 billion and created more than 113,000 jobs over the two-year period.

The CII believes that telling this “relatively unknown” story will showcase the positive effects of cooperation with India, which has so far emerged largely unscathed from the Trump administration’s protectionist rhetoric. (Apart from some obligatory complaints over the use of H-1B visas.)

The industry makeup of Georgia’s Indian investment shows why it was able to generate so many jobs with relatively little capital: 73 percent came from the information technology sector, with only 10 percent coming from manufacturing, which requires heavier expenditures on equipment and land.

More than half of Indian-owned companies are conducting research and development in the United States, the report said, and nearly nine out of 10 companies plan to hire more local workers in the coming years. Georgia figures to be a beneficiary from that trend, as companies also listed it in the top five locations for future hiring.

A recent announcement that Tech Mahindra would put 100 more jobs in the IT giant’s office Alpharetta office shows why.

C.P. Gurnani, the chairman and CEO, told Global Atlanta that beyond just being a great place for Indians to live, the Atlanta metro area also has invested in high-level universities.

“That has clearly become one of the reasons why Atlanta as a region will do well,” Mr. Gurnani said in an interview. “Our intentions are clearly based around skill availability.”

Ambassador Navtej Sarna headlined a CII event releasing the report in Washington on Nov. 14.

“The CII study ‘Indian Roots, American Soil’ highlights Indian industry’s ascension as a significant stakeholder in the U.S. economy – this is a critical component of our strong and vibrant bilateral relationship with the U.S, which continues to flourish in strategic terms as well,” Mr. Sarna said in a statement.

The report’s release came just a week after a forum in Atlanta showcased prospects for manufacturing collaboration between India and the U.S.

Read the full report from the CII below: