German American Chamber’s Board Meets in Hanover, German

Directors of the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Southern United States Inc. held their board meeting in Hanover, Germany, Oct. 13-15, strengthening the relationship between Lower Saxony, Germany's second largest state where Hanover is located, and the Southeast U.S.

Wilfried Prewo, chief executive of the Hanover Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and Joachim Werren, Lower Saxony's state secretary, hosted the directors, who also visited the facilities of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co., near Hanover in Wedemark, and the headquarters of TUI AG in Hanover.

Dr. Prewo visited Atlanta last month to become better acquainted with the activities of the German American chamber in the Southeast and to speak at a chamber luncheon. He will return next year with a delegation of business representatives and officials from Lower Saxony, which will be featured at the chamber's annual gala event.

Although Lower Saxony's economy has traditionally been dependent on agriculture, auto manufacturing, chemicals, steel and shipbuilding, its electronics, computer and convention industries now are important economic sectors for the state.

A privately-owned developer and manufacturer of audio products and high-tech acoustic systems, Sennheiser provides the equipment for major concerts around the world such as the Nelson Mandela AIDS Awareness Concert that was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, last year. Among Sennheiser's products are wireless microphones, headphones, and sophisticated aviation and conference systems.

Rainer Feuerhake, TUI's executive director of accounting and finance, described the company's transformation from Preussag AG, a steel and mining conglomerate, into TUI AG, Europe's largest tourism business, during a luncheon at the company's headquarters attended by the directors, TUI board members, German American chamber officials and GlobalAtlanta.

TUI operates more than 3,700 travel agencies and 280 hotels and manages some 80 tour operators as well as more than 100 aircraft through six airlines. In addition to its tourism business, TUI owns several logistics companies under the Hapag -Lloyd banner and continues some of its original steel service business as Preussag North America.

According to Mr. Feuerhake, tourism continued to show an upward trend in the first quarter of 2004. He said that the group also has benefited from rising steel prices.

Participants in the delegation were Dr. Eike Jordan, chairperson of the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Southern United States Inc.; Robin Spratlin, vice chairperson of the GACC and general manager, economic development, Georgia Power; Thomas Beck, GACC president and CEO; Dieter Elsner, GACC honorary director and partner; Roedl Langford de Kock LLP; Barbara Hager, GACC director of membership and events;

Thomas J. Harrold Jr., partner, Miller & Martin LLP; Wolfgang Hartert, director of international sales, Siemens Automotive Corp.; Rudi Herbst, president and CEO, Kraiburg TPE Corp.;

Gray McCalley, vice president and deputy general counsel of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc.; Gert Reichelt, director of foreign trade of the Southwest Saxony Chamber of Commerce and Philip Bolton, president, Agio Press Inc.

To learn more about the German American Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta, call (404) 586-6800 or send an e-mail to info@gaccsouth.com.