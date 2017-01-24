German Chamber Promotes Longtime Staffer to President and CEO 

Atlanta’s German chamber has continued the tradition of selecting a new CEO from within its ranks after announcing the coming departure of its current leader.

Stefanie Jehlitschka, who has been with the German-American Chamber of Commerce of the Southern U.S. for 11 years, will take the helm March 1.

“I am grateful to the board of directors, members and my staff for allowing me to continue to be a part of the GACC South in this new role,” Ms. Jehlitschka told Global Atlanta in an email. “This position gives me the opportunity to combine all of my experiences and passions for people, business and service. My goal is to become the No. 1 organization in the Southern U.S. for bilateral trade.”

Ms. Jehlitschka has served as a vice president since 2011 and has been heavily involved in the chamber’s push for apprenticeship and work-study programs that help German manufacturers gain the skilled labor they need in the South.

Thanks to her vocational-training boosterism, she won the Governors International Award for Women in International Business in October. Originally from Braunschweig, Germany, she has a law degree from the University of Tübingen.

She is to replace Martina Stellmaszek, who herself headed up the chamber’s consulting arm before becoming CEO in 2012. The chamber will hold a special farewell for Ms. Stellmaszek at its upcoming New Year’s Reception Jan. 31.

The chamber announced the new appointment in an email signed by its chairman, AGCO Corp. CEO Martin Richenhagen.