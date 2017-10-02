German Firm Expands With New Buford Warehouse

Germany-based GEBHARDT Logistics Solutions Inc. is moving into a new 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Gwinnett County as it continues its expansion in the U.S.

Based in the German city of Cham near the Czech Republic border, Gebhardt makes specialized racks, dollies and carts for the shipping and storage of items that require specific care or configuration. Industries served include e-commerce, automotive, construction and others.

The company will have four full-time workers and 10-20 part-timers at its new warehouse in the city of Buford, which will also serve as a North American headquarters. Previously, the company had a smaller operation in Tucker.

“This expansion aligns with our vision to achieve extensive recognition as the ‘preferred supplier’ in the North American market,” said Andrea Sachs, the company’s chief executive, in a news release distributed by Partnership Gwinnett.

The sixth-generation family-owned company has 80 million euros (about $94 million) in annual global revenues and 500 employees spread across five factories in three countries.