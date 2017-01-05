Germany’s Linde Group to Invest $40 million in South Georgia Gas Plant 

Linde Group, a Munich, Germany-based supplier of industrial gases, is expanding its already substantial business in the U.S. as it invests $40 million in an air separation plant in Adel, Ga.

The nearly $20 billion company by revenues picked south Georgia’s Cook County to be closer to customers, supplementing plants in Cartersville, Ga., and Aiken, S.C. The new plant will come on line in 2019, creating 35 jobs and adding to the 570 people it already employs around the state, according to a Georgia Department of Economic Development news release.

Linde specializes in atmospheric gases like argon, liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen, which are used in industries like pharmaceuticals, food processing and manufacturing, particularly welding and other metals.

The company has more than 65,000 employees in 100 countries.