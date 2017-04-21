Global Atlanta Wins Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Partner Award

Global Atlanta was honored as the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Global Partner Award winner this year during a luncheon event that showcased Atlanta’s resolve to move toward a more internationally engaged future.

The chamber began the annual ceremony eight years ago to honor companies and organizations that help drive Atlanta’s international identity and a “sustainable international ecosystem.” Awards are provided in the categories of foreign investment, global growth, innovation and global partner.

For Global Atlanta publisher Phil Bolton, the last awardee to present acceptance remarks, the moment was a chance to acknowledge the community’s growth over the 20-plus years and acknowledge the partners that have helped the publication “trace Atlanta’s connections to the rest of the world.”

“We consider you our partners, whether you know it or not. Without you, we have nothing to write about, so where would we be?” Mr. Bolton said to the audience, thanking Global Atlanta’s own longtime sponsors, like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia State University’s CIBER and Robinson College of Business, Delta Air Lines and others.

“We are definitely wedded to this idea that Atlanta’s future is based on its global assets and ambitions,” Mr. Bolton said.

For the companies highlighted at the event, the opportunities afforded by the global economy are evident to the point of being obvious, and winners made reasoned pleas for the U.S. to continue a posture of openness — without making overtly political statements.

Dennis Lockhart, the recently retired president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, predicted in his keynote remarks that the current wave of protectionism would eventually recede. He urged Atlantans to keep their eyes “fixed on the future.”

Learn more about the winners here.