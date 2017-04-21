Global Impact Award Winners: More International Integration Needed, Not Less

The 2016 presidential election in the U.S. was in part a referendum on the effects of globalization, which has excluded some from the greater prosperity it has engendered around the world.

For the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s 2017 Global Impact Award winners, the results were already abundantly clear: international integration drives growth and innovation, providing benefits that are harder to dispute when directly experienced.

For innovation award winner Hi-Rez Studios, recruitment of skilled talent is essential, as is the ability to trade digital products irrespective of borders.

“We develop locally and we play globally — that’s kind of our motto,” said Todd Harris, co-founder and COO, in his acceptance speech.

Hi-Rez’s online games are played by more than 25 million people, mostly internationally in places like China and Brazil. The company’s revenues come largely from in-game purchases of virtual goods.

While he didn’t mention immigration explicitly, access to talent within universities is an underlying theme of the company’s success in Atlanta.

“Making a game is like a three-legged stool. It takes incredibly smart engineers, visionary game designers and creative artists, and one of the reasons we benefit from being in the Atlanta area is the strength of universities in all of these areas,” Mr. Harris said.

Foreign investment award winner voestalpine, an Austria-based supplier of steel automotive structures, had a clearer message for the audience.

Philipp Schulz, managing director of voestalpine’s U.S. arm, said his company has expanded its Cartersville factory multiple times in a few short years. This small Austrian firm has hired hundreds of Georgians, mainly by supplying other foreign car makers like BMW. Without those, and without the openness that has been a hallmark of the U.S. economy, job-creators could suffer, he said.

But a theme of the event was that Atlanta will press on with its global push despite headwinds and uncertainty in Washington.

Recently retired president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart, whose monetary-policy and economic forecasts were watched eagerly in his previous role, predicted that the storms of protectionism and economic nationalism now threatening the global economy would eventually subside.

“I’m doubtful that this is a permanent reversal” of the trend toward openness, he said.

Digital technology, talent and capital will always seek to move to the most efficient places and uses, borders or not, he said. For Atlantans discouraged by recent developments, the key is to “play the long game” and keep eyes on the future.

For Mayor Kasim Reed, who rattled off rankings that position Atlanta among the world’s leading global cities by various metrics, Atlanta’s present successes are all a foundation for even stronger future growth.

“We are absolutely just getting started,” he said.

Hala Moddelmog, the chamber’s president and CEO, gave some key examples of how technology — from financial technology to cybersecurity — is driving Atlanta’s global ascendance and some ways that’s manifesting itself through international partnerships. Atlanta is working with London on a major payments conclave this fall, for instance.

She also announced the renewal of the Metro Export Challenge, which will provide grants of up to $5,000 for 25 local companies that create and execute export plans. Eligible winners will be invited back for a pitch day for the chance to win a further $20,000, $10,000 or $5,000.

Understanding available resources is key for Atlanta-based exporters, Triatek CEO Jim Hall said as he accepted the Global Business Growth Award from the chamber.

In one case, the manufacturer of air flow systems responded quickly to help health care providers in New York treat Ebola patients. But more on a day to day basis, its products are used in tuberculosis wards, prisons and municipal facilities all over the world.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s China office has helped with the company’s entry into that market, Mr. Hall said. Saudi Arabia is another target the company will pursue soon. Triatek also won a first-round grant from the Metro Export Challenge last year.

Global Atlanta, the international business news source was named the chamber’s Global Partner of the year. Publisher Phil Bolton said the publication has always focused on knitting together the international community.

“We are definitely wedded to this idea that Atlanta’s future is based on its global assets and ambitions,” Mr. Bolton said.

The full list of Global Impact Award winners and finalists is as follows:

Category: Foreign Investment

· Winner: voestalpine

· Nominees: RELEX Solutions and Skaltek

Category: Global Business Growth

· Winner: Triatek

· Nominees: Red Brick and Rubicon Global

Category: Innovation

· Winner: Hi-Rez Studios, Inc.

· Nominees: Loupe and Spitfire Studios

Category: Global Partner Recipient

· Winner: Global Atlanta

