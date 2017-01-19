Globally Conscious Perdue to Be Nominated as Trump’s Ag Secretary

Globally conscious Sonny Perdue, Georgia’s governor from 2003-11, is to be officially nominated today, Thursday, Jan. 19, to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as President-Elect Donald Trump completes his picks for his proposed cabinet before being sworn in as president tomorrow.

After leaving the governorship, Mr. Perdue founded Perdue Partners — an Atlanta-based company focused on trading agricultural commodities both domestically and internationally, and exporting goods around the world.

Mr. Perdue, 70, already has strong ties to a Trump administration through Nick Ayres, an aide to Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, who helped him in his 2002 campaign and who served him as an aide during his governorship. His first cousin David Perdue is a U.S. Senator from Georgia and sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

While governor, Mr. Perdue traveled the world promoting Georgia encouraging foreign direct investment into the state. He also opened Georgia’s first office in China, and helped launch in Montreal in 2007 The Southeastern United States — Canadian Provinces Alliance (SEUS-CP), a strategic partnership between the Southern states and member provinces from Canada.

He also was a fervent supporter of the doomed effort to establish Atlanta as the site for the Secretariate of the proposed Free Trade Area of the Americas, and hosted the Americas Competitiveness Forum three times in Atlanta. Although the Free Trade Area of the Americas initiative collapsed due to regional political reasons, local promoters said that it helped build Atlanta’s profile throughout Central, South and Latin Americas.

During the 2010 Americas Competitiveness Forum, Mr. Perdue said that his administration had recognized “the value of looking north and south” with the Americas region to increase business opportunities, especially for small-to medium-sized companies.

In addition, CIFAL Atlanta, a United Nations Institute for Training and Research Center that provides a forum for municipal leaders in the Americas to share best practices, currently located on the campus of Kennesaw State University, moved to Atlanta during his tenure as governor.

“My world was very narrow and very focused,” he said of his upbringing in Perry, Ga., during a speech he gave at Kennesaw State, adding that it wasn’t until later in his career as a Georgia senator and then as governor that he expanded his worldview.

Besides encouraging Kennesaw students “to get out of their comfort zones” and seek out international opportunities to develop themselves, he praised Georgia as a platform in international initiatives.

Because of its geographic location Georgia was destined to be “a trading center,” he said, citing its assets including the Georgia ports, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its roads and rails and its universities.

“Location, location, location, is what we were selling globally,” he added. “Think big, go global.”

As governor, Mr. Perdue endorsed the Governor’s International Awards presented by the World Trade Center Atlanta, which had been discontinued during the administration of Gov. Joe Frank Harris.

He was appointed during the administration of George W. Bush to the president’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

“We have made great strides in advancing Georgia’s trade position and economy since I took office, and I look forward to sharing what I have learned while working with the other members of the committee,” he said of his appointment.