Goethe-Zentrum Director Headed to Washington

Miriam Bruns, the long-time head of the Goethe-Zentrum in Atlanta, is stepping down to take up a new role in the nation’s capital.

But Ms. Bruns isn’t leaving the arena of promoting German culture and language. She’s headed to Washington to work on DeutschlandJahr (Year of Germany) USA for the Goethe-Institut there. The 2018-19 initiative is aimed at making Germany and its culture more visible across America.

During her tenure in Atlanta, the German cultural center created a high school outreach that touches 1,500 students and worked with European diplomats and other cultural organizations on various projects, from wine tastings to film screenings. Ms. Bruns was head of programming for more than 10 years and executive director for nearly five.

The Goethe’s co-located sister institute, the Alliance Francaise d’Atlanta, earlier this year named its own new executive director: DeShawn Jenkins. It’s not clear yet who will replace Ms. Bruns, who also presided over the Goethe-Zentrum’s 40th birthday ball last year.

In a letter of thanks to volunteers and supporters, Ms. Bruns struck an optimistic tone about the future of the organization, largely based on its devoted core base of supporters in the business community and beyond. Atlanta has become a magnet for German companies, including huge auto makers Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, making its mission more relevant and its potential support base larger than ever.

Throughout, the Goethe Atlanta has thrived on its outside support and the work of its volunteers. Nothing that we have accomplished together would have been possible without your help and assistance. A special thank you to the board of directors, teachers, staff, and volunteers for all your hard work, enthusiasm, and dedication. You are an amazing team and I wish you all the best. I truly enjoyed working with you and learning from all of you.

And, characteristically, Ms. Bruns ended with a culturally appropriate note from her adopted home:

Y’all, the Goethe, and Georgia will always be “on my mind”…

