Gov. Deal Headed to Brazil on Trade Mission

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal is headed to Brazil on a business mission in June.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development has confirmed his plans, noting that a preliminary trip will be undertaken in May to lay the groundwork for the visit.

The trip comes on the heels of visits to Georgia by at least two Brazilian delegations in the last three months, one focusing on franchising. Multiple delegates in one group told Global Atlanta that uncertainty at home was forcing them to look at opportunities abroad, and some were pleasantly surprised by Atlanta.

Georgia has a trade office in the city of Sao Paulo. Last year, the state’s exports to the country grew by 20 percent to nearly $1.4 billion.

Atlanta is a sister city of Rio de Janeiro, and Mayor Kasim Reed led a delegation to Brazil in April 2014.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is leading a mission to the country focused on airport infrastructure in May.

More Brazil coverage at www.globalatlanta.com/brazil.