GSU’s Andrew Young School to Attract Returned Peace Corps Volunteers With Scholarships and Stipends

The Andrew Young School of Policy Studies is the most recent addition to the list of institutions offering returned Peace Corps volunteers the opportunity to apply for graduate-level scholarships.

Georgia State University announced on May 31 that Peace Corps volunteers who have successfully completed their service abroad and returned to the U.S. may apply for the scholarships at its Andrew Young School through the Paul D. Coverdell Fellows Program.

Mr. Coverdell, who died in 2000 from a cerebral hemorrhage, was a director of the Peace Corps from 1989-91 and a U.S. senator representing Georgia from 1992-98.

Returned Peace Corps volunteers admitted to the fellows program who are pursuing master’s degrees in criminal justice, economics, public administration, public policy or social work will receive assistantships and waivers to cover most of their tuition. They also will receive $2,000 stipends for the fall and spring semesters.

While pursuing their graduate studies, fellows accepted into the program will be required to complete internships in underserved communities in the U.S.

On the Peace Corps website there already are 199 entries of academic institutions enrolled in the Coverdell Fellows Program including six from Georgia:

Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and its Rollins School of Public Health; Georgia College and State University’s Master’s of Fine Arts degree; Kennesaw State University’s Coles College of Business, Conflict Management and International Policy Management graduate degree programs.

More than 300 Georgia State graduates have served in the Peace Corps since it was founded in 1961 and 17 currently are serving.

While director, Mr. Coverdell, a Republican, arranged for volunteers to serve in Central and Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Once elected to the Senate, he supported the expansion of the agency’s reach around the world.

To learn more about the Coverdell Fellows Program at Georgia State, call Michelle Lacoss, assistant director of graduate admissoins and program administration in the Andrew Young School , at 404 413-0026 or send an email to mlacoss@gsu.edu