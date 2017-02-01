Gwinnett Commission Chair Honored by Indian Community

February 1, 2017 | Trevor Williams

Charlotte Nash of Gwinnett, third from left, was honored at a recent gathering of the Indian American Press Club.
Charlotte Nash, Gwinnett County Commission chair

Recently re-elected Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash spent her Saturday night marking the importance of the northeast metro Atlanta county’s Indian community. 

Ms. Nash was the guest of honor at a Republic Day celebration held a few days after the official Jan. 26 holiday. 

The event, hosted by the Indian American Press Club of Atlanta, was held at the Global Mall in Duluth, a shopping center that serves as a monument to Indian entrepreneurship and commercial engagement in Gwinnett. 

The club aimed to bring together the disparate Indian groups around the metro area, which generally tend to celebrate the holiday in regional or linguistic clusters, according to the club. 

Nagesh Singh, consul general of India in Atlanta, was honored as chief guest. 

Award winners at the event included: 

  • Siby Karikkampally for photography;
  • Joshua Mathew, essay writing
  • Dr. Sujatha Reddy, life achievement
  • Dr. Jay Sampath, humanitarian award
  • Satwant Singh, CEO of Doaba Consulting, businessman of the year
  • P.I. Joy, CEO of Joy TV, entrepreneur of the year,
  • Mustafa Ajmeri and Sabu Chemmalakuzhy, social activists, award of honor
  • Parthiv Parekh of Khabar Magazine, media excellence

For more information, contact club Chair Dominic Chackonal at iapcatlanta2@gmail.com,

Veena Rao, editor of Indian newspaper NRIPulse, speaks at the event.
