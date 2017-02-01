India Marks Republic Day in Atlanta 

It was too cold to give his full speech, but Indian Consul General Nagesh Singh took a moment to recognize the importance of Republic Day at a Jan. 26 reception at the consulate.

Not to be confused with the independence day of the world’s largest democracy (Aug. 15, 1947) the yearly celebration marks the adoption of its secular, citizen-empowering constitution in 1950.

“The god of wind hasn’t been that kind to us, but I like your courage, and I think it’s your affection for our country and our people that gathered everyone here today,” Mr. Singh said to an audience bracing against a cold breeze outside the palatial consular building in Sandy Springs.

The annual celebration, last year held at the J.W. Marriott in Buckhead, is a way for the Indian community to celebrate a diverse country of many languages and ethnic groups that is in many ways held together by its foundational legal document, he said.

Speeches on this day generally recount successes over the past year in collaboration between the U.S. and India. Read last year’s speech and Global Atlanta’s article on the event.