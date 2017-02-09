International Business Association Honors Terry College ‘Women’s Initiative’

The University of Georgia Terry College of Business’ recognition by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business Feb. 6 can trace its origin to an article titled ‘The Confidence Gap,’ which appeared in the ‘Atlantic’ magazine in 2014.

Shortly after the article that determined “confidence matters as much as competence” in corporate and public achievement, Elizabeth W. “Betsy” Camp, who received both her bachelor’s and law degrees from UGA, funded the Terry Women’s Initiative to help students navigate their way to personal success through college and life.

There’s no challenging Ms. Camp’s own business success. Since 2000, she has held the positions as president and CEO of DF Management Inc., a private investment and commercial real estate management company. Previously, she served as president and CEO of Camp Oil Co., a retailer of general food and beverage products and family-owned business which she managed profitably and eventually sold.

She also serves on the boards of Synovus Financial Corp., chairing its compensation committee and is a member of its audit committee. In addition, she is on the board of Genuine Parts Co.

Citing the Atlantic article in an announcement about the women’s initiative, she added “According to research, confidence comes from the lessons learned taking risks and leaning into opportunities as they present themselves. It is the mission of the initiative to be a resource so that every Terry woman has the confidence as well as the competence to each her full potential.”

Terry College received the AACSB International award for an “innovation that inspires” at the association’s Deans Conference in New Orleans, which showcased 35 ways that business schools from around the world are empowering future business leaders.

The Terry submission was one of 315 from 33 countries under consideration.

The initiative assists students by identifying their best-fit major, arranging corporate site visits, finding internships, mentoring to build confidence and helping them achieve academic success.

It also has created new leadership development programs and is fostering the use of best practices in areas such as recruitment, hiring and work-life balance, according to the announcement of its recognition.

UGA Provost Pamela Wilson said that the initiative “is an exemplar of student-focused and outcomes-oriented programming at the University of Georgia. I am delighted that it is now receiving national and international attention as well.”

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, also known as AACSB International, is an American professional organization founded in 1916 to accredit schools of business.

To learn more about the initiative and its recognition, contact Marisa Anne Pagnattaro at 706-583-0459 or send an email to pagnatta@uga.edu