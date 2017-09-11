Japanese Consulate Seeks Georgia Leadership Program Applicants

Local Japanese-Americans interested in learning more about their ancestral culture and burnishing their leadership skills can apply to join a delegation to the country next March.

The Japanese American Leadership Delegation, a program managed by the U.S.-Japan Council in its 18th year, is seeking applicants through the Atlanta consulate for its 2018 program.

Those applying from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina should do so before Sept. 22 by email to seimu@aa.mofa.go.jp, fax to 404-240-4311 or mail to the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta at the following address:

Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta

Phipps Tower, Suite 850

3438 Peachtree Road

Atlanta, GA 30326

If applying by mail, address the envelope with “Application for the Japanese American Leadership Delegation.”

The trip requires a mandatory orientation in Los Angeles in early February.

Get application documents and learn more about the program here.



See previous participants and get more information at the U.S.-Japan Council website here.