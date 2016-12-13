Japanese Trade Expert: Not Time for a U.S.-Free TPP Just Yet

Despite President-elect Donald J. Trump’s vow to kill the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Japan shouldn’t be looking for a way forward on the trade deal without the U.S. just yet.

That’s the contrarian view of former Japanese trade negotiator Yorizumi Watanabe, who believes there’s still an outside chance that Mr. Trump won’t go through with one of his signature promises and that the deal could still come to a vote in Congress, a possibility most analysts seriously doubt.

“We still have some time,” said Dr. Watanabe, a professor at Keio University who spoke last week in Atlanta at Georgia Institute of Technology after facing some skepticism on this front in Washington and at the University of Michigan. “We never know.”

Mr. Trump has maintained staunch opposition to the pact even as he has begun to stack his administration with supporters of the deal.

Japan’s parliament, the Diet, pushed through ratification of the controversial pact on Dec. 9, the day after Dr. Watanabe’s Atlanta visit.

But without the U.S. (or Japan, for that matter), the TPP has no chance of taking effect, thanks to a clause that requires six countries representing 85 percent of the economic output of the bloc to approve it in their legislatures.

Some have floated the idea that the other 11 partners should change the wording so that they can forge ahead without the U.S., the TPP’s catalyst and largest economy.

Dr. Watanabe, who helped set up negotiations on Japan’s free-trade deals with Mexico and Russia and the pending European Union agreement while working for the government, believes that the time for such talk has not yet come.

“If the U.S. is not there, the meaning of TPP or justification of TPP would just be nonexistent,” he said, noting that Japan urged patience among TPP partners at the recent APEC summit in Lima, Peru.

While a TPP without the U.S. could still lower tariffs and help Japanese companies with their intra-Asia supply chains, it would lose the “rule-making” power that made the pact the most valuable.

Also, Japan would lose important tariff concessions in the auto industry, while the U.S. would invariably lose agricultural market share to Japan’s other trade partners. American beef, for instance, faces a 38.5 percent tariff upon entry into Japan. Meanwhile, under an Australian FTA enacted in 2015, tariffs on beef from that market will be gradually brought down to 20 percent.

Wine is another area where agreements matter. Just since 2007, wines from FTA partner Chile have displaced those of France as Japan’s No. 1 import in absence of the EU agreement.

Effects of Failure

Failure of the TPP would also have other negative impacts for regional integration and ultimately for democratic momentum in the region, Dr. Watanabe said.

It would endanger the “third arrow” of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s already fragile economic reform package — growth — by stalling the momentum toward openness that Japan has enjoyed since the country began looking outward during the 1980s.

Since then, Japanese suppliers have fanned out across the Asia region and the globe. When the Doha round of multilateral trade negotiations stalled in 2002, Japan responded by striking a series of 15 bilateral deals, first in Asia and then in places like Mexico.

With such widespread factories, even the weaker yen versus the dollar won’t help boost Japan’s exports by very much in the absence of a more favorable regional trade architecture.

“Things are made by Japan, but not in Japan,” Dr. Watanabe said.

The TPP was the “ultimate FTA with the ultimate partner, the United States,” and one that likely couldn’t have happened without the negotiating “buffer” provided by other countries.

On the security front, the absence of the U.S. in regional trade deals will also leave space for China to step into the void, which it is already doing through its 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Framework, to which Japan is a party as it seeks to straddle emerging and established trade networks in East Asia.

But without the pressure of TPP, China would have little reason to improve its own trade agreements, and it would likely accelerate actions like the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, aimed at expanding its economic influence.

Failure would mean that “market economy principles are to be irreversibly pushed back and diminished if not completely abandoned,” causing a “major crisis for free democracy,” according to Dr. Watanabe’s presentation.

Impact on Autos and the Southeast U.S.

While this may seem like a far-off problem, it also hits home in the Midwest and Southeast U.S., where Japanese auto makers have placed the bulk of their 26 American manufacturing plants and 36 research and development hubs.

Citing statistics from the Japanese Auto Manufacturers Association, Dr. Watanabe said three-fourths of the 3.9 million Japanese-branded cars sold in the U.S. annually are also made in here, dwarfing the 1.6 million cars imported from Japan.

This activity, fueled by more than $46 billion in cumulative Japanese auto investment through 2015, supports nearly 88,000 direct jobs, most of them in manufacturing. Japanese automakers even exported more than 400,000 U.S.-made cars to other markets while purchasing $67.8 billion in U.S.-made parts in 2015.

Some investment in the U.S. is undertaken in part due to high tariffs on products like pickup trucks, which are taxed at 25 percent when imported.

But Dr. Watanabe doesn’t see investment and tariffs as being directly tied together, and he believes the versatility of Japanese automakers means that they’ll always push for more choices within their supply chains.

“Making investment does not preclude their desire to open the market. They will keep investing in the the United States or in Mexico, but they want to keep also windows of opportunity open for their exports,” Dr. Watanabe said. “And particularly when it comes to parts and components, lower duties are better for production in the United Staes or Mexico or Canada.”

Dr. Watanabe recently visited Irapuato, Mexico, for the 10th anniversary of the Japan-Mexico Economic Partnership Agreement, for which he was the chief negotiator.

The professor’s talk was hosted by the Center for International Business Education and Research at Georgia Tech.

See all Global Atlanta’s TPP coverage here.