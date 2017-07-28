Japan’s Rinnai Expands in Peachtree City With New Headquarters, Innovation Center

Japan-based Rinnai America Corp. is spending $15 million to build a new two-story Peachtree City headquarters and to change its existing building into an innovation center.

The manufacturer of tankless water heaters broke ground July 28 on the project, which will nearly triple its footprint in the south metro area to 63,000 square feet between the two buildings.

“After Rinnai America conducted a thorough search of potential headquarter site locations, we were very pleased with the decision to remain in Peachtree City, where we’ve been since 2001,” Mark Buss, vice president of marketing, said in a news release.

The groundbreaking included a Ji Chin Sai, a Japanese ritual petitioning for safety during construction and health and prosperity for the building’s users.

Construction of the new headquarters is expected to be completed by next summer, followed by the renovation of the existing building into a space with an R&D laboratory, a product certification center, and a “Rinnai Experience” center for customer product training.

Rinnai said it would hire more people as a result of the expansion but didn’t announce a jobs figure.

