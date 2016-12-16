Kennesaw State’s ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Program Lifts Off

Eleven Kennesaw State University students have concluded their fall semester with the university’s inaugural “Around the World in 80 Days” study abroad program taking them to Italy, Morocco, Australia and Cuba.

During their stays the students visited parliaments for a glimpse of the countries’ government institutions, hospitals to learn about health care and met with locals for insights into their cultures.

Kelly Riedesel, a finance major at Kennesaw’s Coles College of Business, said in a news release that she found the trip to be more valuable “than I thought it would be going into it.”

“It was amazing to see how all of the different economic systems worked in each country, and it really helped open my eyes to how global economies function and how that differs from the United States. That experience is going to help build by finance career here immeasurably.”

Another take on the program is that of Tionna Boddie, who said that the experience set for her another life goal. “I’ve decide to join the Peace Corps.”

The founders of the program, Sheb True, professor of marketing and professional sales at the Coles College, and Lance Askildson, the vice president of the Division of Global Affairs, were no less positive.

“Since this was our first year completing the AW80 program, we were all looking forward to seeing how it would turn out, and we are all thrilled with the success of the program so far,” said Dr. True. “Not only did the students gain classroom experience and earn credit hours toward their degree, they were also immersed in cultures and organizations that have given them a world view and experience with societies in other parts of the world that cannot be taught from a textbook.”

The students spend 22 days in each country. While abroad, they completed many of their general education requirements by taking classes that had been modified to take advantage of the international settings.

The program began in August with on-campus pre-departure coursework. The students then traveled abroad from September through November spending 88 days outside of the U.S. They returned home before Thanksgiving, and then spent the remainder of the semester completing their coursework and taking their final exams.

The students began their overseas stays in Italy where Kennesaw State maintains a teaching facility in the Tuscan city of Montepulciano in the city’s Medieval Fortezza Poliziana. While in Italy the students also visited Rome and Florence.

Kennesaw State has a memorandum of understanding with Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco, providing international exchange opportunities for students at both universities. Aside from Ifrane, the students visited Fez and Casablanca in Morocco where Kennesaw has had established programs for more than a decade.

While the demand for visiting Australia is one of the most-requested study abroad programs at the university, the Around the World in 80 Days program is currently the only KSU factly-led education abroad experience traveling there. In Australia, the students visited Sydney, Brisbane and Agnes Water. In Cuba, the students visited Havana and Santiago de Cuba.