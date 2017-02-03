Kia Produces 51 Cars in Falcons Colors Ahead of Super Bowl LI

To celebrate the Atlanta Falcons‘ upcoming Super Bowl appearance — and marking Gov. Nathan Deal‘s designation of Feb. 3 as “Falcons Friday” — the Kia Motors plant in West Point lined up its production schedule in a sequence matching the football team’s color scheme.

Fifty-one Optima sedans were produced in a pattern of red, black, silver and white Friday, with decals added to the cars, to match up with the 51st championship matchup, Super Bowl LI.

And for Friday, Kia employees were allowed to trade their Kia gear for Falcons jerseys.

The Korean auto maker has used Super Bowl ads in the past to enhance its image with American consumers; it’s already posting record sales in the U.S.

See photos from the day provided by Kia below: