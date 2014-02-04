Latin America Buoys Newell Rubbermaid’s Global Growth

Newell Rubbermaid Inc.’s global expansion was buoyed in the fourth quarter and the full year 2013 by strong performance in Latin America, even as Asia sputtered and sales in Europe, its biggest overseas market, were basically flat.

Latin America was the company’s only foreign market to show positive growth for the year, driven by key investments in new distribution channels in Brazil for two of the consumer-products company’s key business segments: writing implements like Sharpie markers and Papermate pens and tools under the Irwin and Lenox brands, according to its Jan. 31 earnings report.

One example: Newell Rubbermaid arranged for 6,600 Irwin vans to pass out sample tools at construction sites throughout Brazil, which is undergoing an infrastructure boom to prepare for this year’s World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Overall, quarterly sales in Latin America, excluding the impact of exchange rates, were up 20 percent to about $111 million. Yearly sales in the region rose 17 percent to $392.6 million.

Like Asia, Latin America makes up less than one-third of Newell Rubbermaid’s sales outside North America, which are dominated by Europe, where it completed a significant restructuring in 2012.

But Brazil and China figure heavily into the company’s five-year Growth Game Plan, which calls for increased diversification in developing markets with fast-growing middle-class populations. Just over 36 percent of the company’s reported sales come from outside the U.S. or Canada, but it plans to even out that proportion in the coming years. Newell recently hired a new human resources chief who aims to improve diversity to better prepare the company for global expansion.

Sales in Asia were up 2.3 percent for the quarter to $113.3 million and down 2.4 percent for the year to $422 million.

The Parker Pens brand, which is sold throughout upscale malls in China, is set to expand throughout the region. Last year, two executives with extenstive Asia experience were brought in to manage different parts of the writing and creative expression segment in the region. Southeast Asia figures to be one of the next growth areas.

Sales of writing products, the company’s top category, stood at $1.72 billion for the year. Home solutions products – a category that includes Calphalon cookware, Goody hair styling tools, Rubbermaid storage products and more – was No. 2, up 2.5 percent to $1.6 billion in sales for 2013. Baby and parenting was the fastest-growing category at $789.3 million, up 7.2 percent from the previous year.

Sales in North America grew by 2.8 percent to $4.1 billion, bringing annual global sales to $5.69 billion in 2013, up 1.9 percent from the previous year’s total of $5.58 billion.

Click here for the full report and release.