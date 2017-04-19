Israeli Business Group to Honor Gov. Deal, Focus on Fintech

May is is shaping up to be a busy month for Conexx, the American Israel Business Connector, which links the Southeast U.S. to the Startup Nation.

The group’s annual awards gala on May 2 will honor Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal for his efforts to deepen collaboration with Israel on industries like cybersecurity and sectors like manufacturing.

Here’s what Conexx had to say about highlighting Mr. Deal with this year’s Tom Glaser Leadership Award:

Governor Deal has been a steadfast supporter of Georgia’s economic and strategic ties with Israel. The Governor led a five day delegation to Israel in the summer of 2014 that included business leaders and State of Georgia officials. The delegation visited Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Caesarea, Herzliya and Atlanta’s sister city of Ra’anana. Governor Deal met with prominent members of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Nir Barkat, the Mayor of Jerusalem, to explore business and trade opportunities.

Also to be honored at the event are winners in the following categories:

U.S. Company of the Year: Southern Co.

Israeli Company of the Year: Tosaf

Community Partner: Atlanta Jewish Times

Deal of the Year: Nexidia

Later in the month, Conexx will help host a financial technology summit that will bring in Israeli companies to learn more about the Atlanta ecosystem for one of the city’s hottest sectors.

The event is just one of the high-level forums focused on areas of interest between Atlanta and Israel. In October, Israeli firms will likely participate in CyberCon, which includes a product pitch session that last year was dominated by international companies.