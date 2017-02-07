Merial Wins Gwinnett International Award

France-based animal health giant Merial, recently bought by a German-French pharmaceutical conglomerate, has won the international company of the year award from the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce for its location in the county.

Merial elected to keep hundreds of jobs at a headquarters in Duluth and even attracted 75 new jobs from Missouri as a result of parent company Sanofi’s recent merger with Boehringer Ingelheim.

The company took home the James J. Maran International Award at the gala event Feb. 6, which is named after the former Motorola executive and Gwinnett Chamber president.

The award was just one of many doled out at the 69th annual event honoring the contributions of the Gwinnett business community.

Full list of award winners from the chamber:

Bill Russell, Russell Landscape Group, is the recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award, which honors individuals whose services have had the greatest impact on the overall quality of life for Gwinnett County in recent years. Five Public Service Awards are given to individuals who, over the years, have gone above and beyond in their service to the community and its residents. This year’s honorees included: C. Norwood Davis, 12Stone® Church; Jayaprakash R. Desai, MD, Gwinnett Internal Medicine Associates, LLC; Dr. David Fincher, Greater Atlanta Christian School; Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett County Government; andJohnny Phelps, Harry Norman, REALTORS. The R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award, honoring the memory and legacy of an individual who has made a difference in the history and progress of Gwinnett County, was awarded posthumously to Joe Shafer and Lillian H. Webb. Rotary Clubs of Gwinnett received the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award given in honor of Scott Hudgens, a respected developer and philanthropist who unselfishly gave of his time and talents to ensure that many others, especially those with limited means, would benefit from his treasure. In addition, Ryan Bonilla, Rocket IT, received the 2016 Ambassador of the Year Award for his long-standing commitment, dedication and service to the Gwinnett Chamber. Megan Lesko received Gwinnett Chamber’s 2016 Membership Development Manager of the Year Award.

