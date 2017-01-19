Metro Atlanta Chamber: New Offices to Enhance Community Collaboration

With the Metro Atlanta Chamber leaving its Centennial Park building behind, Centennial Park will be able to expand further to serve locals and the millions of visitors and conventioneers descending on Atlanta each year.

That wasn’t the only reason behind the chamber’s move to swanky new offices in the 191 Peachtree tower, but it’s symbolic of the brand of high-level cooperation that has led to job gains in Atlanta and Georgia, Gov. Nathan Deal said at a ribbon-cutting for the chamber’s new space.

Mr. Deal said the chamber and state leaders have “literally been around the world” together preaching the benefits of the metro area and the state, for the purpose of putting people to work.

“As we go forward, the challenges are still there but the opportunities continue to present themselves,” as long as the community stays united, Mr. Deal said while standing before the large ATL sculpture that greets visitors opposite a large video screen showing Atlanta scenes as they enter the chamber’s new lobby.

Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of IntercontinentalExchange, said in introducing Mayor Kasim Reed that the across-the-aisle cooperation between the governor and the mayor has been a hallmark of Atlanta’s success.

“Honestly there’s no daylight between the two of them for creating an environment for growth,” Mr. Sprecher said, touting the mayor’s work on the city budget and crime reduction, which he called foundations for growth.

The mayor affirmed his relationship with Mr. Deal, saying he’s confident the governor is focused on one thing: “jobs, jobs, jobs,” which he framed as vehicles for changed lives and personal development.

“When the story of this era is told, it’s going to have Gov. Deal and the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s hands all over it,” Mr. Reed said, noting that the chamber had been involved in the creation of 10,000 jobs and $4 billion of investment in 2016 alone.

He also praised Hala Moddelmog, the chamber president, for being willing to step outside the traditional economic development box to attract the talent and attention Atlanta needs for to fuel future-facing industries like film and financial technology.

While she had highlighted TwoVITAL for its work on the backlit ATL letter display, Mr. Reed said Ms. Moddelmog was the only economic developer who also has been seen hanging out with 2 Chainz, the Atlanta rapper, at last year’s South by Southwest festival.

He also touted Mr. Deal’s skills as a “closer” of investment deals.

“I’ve been in the room when he closes; it’s something to see, ladies and gentlemen,” Mr. Reed said.

If the chamber gets its way, the governor will have many more opportunities. The office space is designed to reflect Atlanta’s growth from an industrial to a digital hub and to mirror the collaborative spirit of its leadership. With an office environment that’s bright and open with a 34th-floor view of the city it serves, the chamber moves a way from a multi-level standalone building with more separate spaces.

While Ms. Moddelmog highlighted the many companies involved in helping with the chamber move, Mr. Reed and Mr. Deal both pointed to the companies creating jobs in the region, many through technological innovation centers and new corporate headquarters. Names like Honeywell, GE, NCR and Anthem were floated.

When it came time for the ribbon-cutting, Ms. Moddelmog asked for help from the mayor and governor, who, she said, have had a lot more experience opening new facilities over the last few years.