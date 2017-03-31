Metro Chamber Announces Finalists for 8th Global Impact Awards

The Metro Atlanta Chamber has announced finalists for its eighth annual Global Impact Awards luncheon, which is to honor achievements in foreign investment, trade, service and innovation on April 19.

The chamber unveiled the list of companies Tuesday during a reception at its new headquarters at the 191 Peachtree building downtown.

They span from traditional foreign investors from the U.K., Sweden and Austria to local firms melding technology and art, producing Bollywood movies, selling online games and craft beer overseas or even upending the traditional model of commercial garbage collection.

By highlighting these firms, the chamber believes it can illustrate the metro area’s extensive international connectivity and innovative spirit.

“These finalists represent that cutting edge, and through their leadership and entrepreneurial spirit they enhance Atlanta’s position as a top-tier global region and a friendly business community for all,” Jorge Fernandez, vice president of global commerce, said in a statement.

The day after the finalists were unveiled by John Kopanski of JPMorgan Chase, the sponsorship committee chair for the awards event, the chamber also unveiled that the bank had granted $100,000 to the chamber to continue its work through the Metro Export Plan, an initiative to equip firms within the chamber’s 29-county region with the skills, knowledge and connections they need to sell their products and services abroad.

Part of the grant includes the Metro Export Challenge, a competition that will award mini-grants to local companies to help them overcome export hurdles.

A list of the categories and finalists of the Global Impact Awards follow:

Category: Foreign Investment

Category: Global Business Growth

Category: Innovation

Hi Rez Studios, Inc.

Loupe

Spitfire Studios

Category: Global Partner Recipient

Global Atlanta

—

Learn more about the event here.