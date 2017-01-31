NAFTA and Global Business to Be Focus of World Trade Day in Atlanta on May 2

The World Trade Center Atlanta is organizing a “World Trade Day” to be held on Tuesday, May 2, at the Georgia International Conference Center that is to focus on trade among NAFTA members, the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and include panel discussions on advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and new energy markets.

Matthew T. McGuire, executive director at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) of the World Bank Group since June 15, 2015, is to deliver a keynote address.

The IBRD is the original World Bank institution. It works closely with the rest of the World Bank Group to help developing countries reduce poverty, promote economic growth, and build prosperity. It is owned by the governments of its 189 member countries.

The event is being organized by co-chairs Diane Alleva Caceres, CEO and founder of Market Access International Inc., and Karen Loch, president of the World Trade Center Atlanta and professor in the Institute of International Business at the Robinson College of Business.

“Early bird” tickets are available at $99 including an all day networking pass, and access to the keynote speech, breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, dessert reception and drawings until Saturday, Feb. 28. “Global Passes” will be available from March 1 for $145 and if spaces are available for $175 on May 2, the day of the event.

“Uncertainty about international trade and investment has become the focus of conversations around the world,” said Dr. Caceres in a release about the event to be held on a day inspired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1935 declaration of a national observance each May of the benefits of global trade and investment.

“World Trade Center Atlanta is committed to building an organization whose leadership and membership are in tune with the sophisticated and changing needs of today’s global executive,” Dr. Loch said. “We are pleased to offer the public the chance of participate in World Trade Day, one of several programs we’re planning that showcase our ongoing commitment to the success of Georgia’s international community.”

The event is to provide opportunities for business professionals to hear panel discussions with global executives and leaders, participate in round table discussions and in networking and global business exchange activities.

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available. For information on pricing and premiums contact Delray Wannemacher at delray@firstlookequities.com or call 832-922-1199.

Georgia imports reached a record level in 2015 with goods imported into the state totaling $88.55 billion, the sixth consecutive calendar year of record results, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Georgia companies exported $38.55 billion in good to 217 countries and territories that year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

