NAFTA Negotiations Begin Amicably Among Three Amigos in Savannah Thanks to a Few Scoops of Leonardo’s Ice Cream

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, the former governor of Georgia, exposed his Canadian and Mexican counterparts to some Southern hospitality the past few days in Savannah.

Although the dates for upcoming negotiations on revision of the controversial North American Free Trade Agreement are still to be set, Mr. Perdue suggested the visit to coastal Georgia as a way of developing personal relationships before the serious discussions begin.

Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Mexican Secretary of Agriculture Jose Calzada Rovirosa readily agreed with Mr. Perdue that they should meet face-to-face to get acquainted.

Since the Canadians will be focused on dairy and the Mexicans on sugar issues in the upcoming negotiations, the perfect location to relax seemed to be Leonardo’s Ice Cream parlor.

After dinner Monday evening the three amigos stepped into the ice cream parlor on Broughton Street where the secret dairy and sugar formula developed by three Greek brothers has carried the Leopold trademark since the early 20th century.

“Our visit to Georgia fostered the mutual understanding and personal relationships that will help North American agriculture thrive, improve our regional partnership and collaboration and strengthen our trading relationship,” a joint statement of the three officials released Tuesday says.

Too bad, President Trump, who bashed the agreement during his campaign, wasn’t there to enjoy a few scoops as well.