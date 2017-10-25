New Greek Consul Slated to Speak Nov. 2 in Atlanta

Atlanta’s newly arrived Greek consul will be Global Atlanta’s next guest in the Consular Conversations series of luncheon interviews.

Emmanouil Androulakis arrived in the city in September, fresh off a five-year stint in the Greek embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he served as a deputy head of mission and handled consular affairs.

A native of the city of Thessaloniki and a specialist in Russian language and literature, Mr. Androulakis said his arrival isn’t the first time he’s been in Georgia. Thirty-five years ago, he came as a baby through Atlanta when his father was in the Southeast U.S. for military training. At the time, his family was awarded honorary citizenship of the state by David Poythress, a former Georgia secretary of state who died in January.

Mr. Androulakis still has the certificate and hopes it will come in handy as an icebreaker over his next few years in Atlanta.

Learn more about the event here and register here.