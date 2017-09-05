New Spaces, Faces for Georgia’s Swedish Chamber 

The Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia has announced a move into Midtown from its previous digs at the Elekta local headquarters at the Perimeter.

The chamber has picked one of Atlanta’s now ubiquitous co-working spaces for its new home. The aptly named Spaces Midtown East is just north of the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Peachtree Street.

The move puts the Swedish organization in the heart of Atlanta’s innovation district, as companies large and small flock to the area to open innovation centers close to Georgia Tech.

Sweden has a strong high-tech sector, both in consumer-facing sectors and in manufacturing processes.

In July, Dreamhack made Atlanta the beachhead for the entry of what organizers call the “world’s largest digital festival” into North America. The gaming and e-sports showcase started in Sweden. SACC-Georgia participated in the opening ceremony, along with Swedish Honorary Consul-Designate Tom Rosseland, Georgia Secretary of State candidate Buzz Brockway, Brennen Dicker at SIM Digital and Asante Bradford at the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The chamber also announced new board members and trainees (young employees from Sweden who work at the chamber to gain experience) in its September newsletter. Sara von Sydow is the new marketing and event coordinator, while Ashkan Eghtesadi-Azar comes on board as the new business development coordinator.

New board members include Svante Hjorth, founding partner and CEO of Brazilian satellite communications firm Arycom, and Niklas Karlsson, founding partner and CEO of NK International Trading.

Learn more about the chamber here. Its new address is 715 Peachtree Street N.E., Suite 100 & 200, Atlanta, GA 30308. The new office phone number is +1 470-378-1180.