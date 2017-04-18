Next Up in Consular Conversations? Ambassador Judith Varnai Shorer of Israel

It’s not an everyday occurrence to speak to an ambassador, but for the second straight month, Global Atlanta is set to host a diplomat that has served as her country’s top representative overseas.

Judith Varnai Shorer of Israel will be interviewed during the April 25 edition of Consular Conversations, an ongoing series of interviews with diplomats posted in Atlanta. She follows German Consul General Detlev Ruenger, who served as his country’s ambassador to Austria before coming to Atlanta.

While she’s consul general for her country here in the Southeast U.S., Ms. Shorer retains the rank of ambassador gained at the embassy in Hungary, which was a homecoming of sorts.

Some in her family came to Israel from that country, and she spoke Hungarian, known to be a particularly difficult language to learn, with her grandparents growing up. The posting helped her connect with her heritage while representing her country, an experience she’ll talk about at the event.

In Atlanta, she’s gained a fresh dose of Southern hospitality in a place where she feels that Israel’s strategic interests and complementary business sectors align well.

She’ll be coming off a trip back to Israel, where her husband (and economic counselor at the consulate) Oded Shorer has been arranging an upcoming financial technology delegation to Atlanta. Atlanta has been a hub for medical-device, fintech and cybersecurity companies from Israel aiming to make a splash in the U.S. market, another topic of discussion at the event.

On April 24, the night before the Global Atlanta event, she’ll be partnering with the Consulate General of India, the Asian-America Heritage Foundation and the American Jewish Committee to put on the first India-Israel U.S. Forum in Atlanta recognizing 25 years of India-Israel relations.

