Nigerian Chamber CEO to Head National Office in Atlanta of Global African Women’s Organization

Emelia Orubele, the president and CEO of the American-Nigerian International Chamber of Commerce, has taken over the responsibility of heading the U.S. office of the African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO), which is to be opened in Atlanta.

Ms. Orubele, a pharmacist and president and CEO of the CNU Medical Institute, a training facility for a wide variety of medical disciplines, has been active in many African centric organizations in the Atlanta area and elsewhere.

Among her many awards and recognitions she has received the “Good Ambassador Leadership Award” from the Consulate General of Nigeria in Atlanta the “African Diaspora Women in Business Excellence Award,” and special recognition for excellence from former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The African Women in Leadership Organization has offices in eight Nigerian states, as well as in the following countries:Cameroon, Ghana, Liberia, Botswana, Kenya, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Zimbabwe and the Gambia, In the U.S., it has offices in Dallas and Houston.

The Atlanta office is to be opened in conjunction with the AWOL conference and gala to be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North in Sandy Springs on Aug. 25. Under Ms. Orubele’s direction it will serve as the organization’s national headquarters for the U.S.

The AWLO’s goals include leadership training and the promotion of dialogue and networking among its members. It also seeks to encourage community service and the protection of human rights of women and children.

Kanetria Burton, director of supplier diversity for Delta Air Lines Inc., and Maureen Broderick, the founder of WorldWideWomen, a social enterprise company dedicated to building a global movement for women’s and girls’ equality through technology, philanthropy and advocacy.

Ms. Orubele may be reached by sending an email to orubele@yahoo.com