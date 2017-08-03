Orkin Expands Franchises in Brazil, Indonesia and Beyond

Orkin, the main pest-control brand of Atlanta-based Rollins Inc., has announced a raft of new international franchise agreements, mostly in Latin America.

The company announced July 17 that it had added six new franchises in three Brazilian cities, plus Nicaragua and the international capitals of Lima, Peru and Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Brazilian cities include Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

As it does with all new franchisees, Rollins has hosted its new business partners at its Atlanta training center, equipping them to provide both commercial and residential pest-control services.

The company has more than 200 international franchises and 2 million residential and commercial customers worldwide.