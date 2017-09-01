OSHA’s Regional Office and the Mexican Consulate Renew Protective Worker Agreement

The Georgia Department of Labor’s Atlanta regional OSHA office has committed for another year to collaborate with the Mexican Consulate General in providing education and outreach to Mexican nationals so that they are aware of applicable workplace laws and regulations.

An agreement of understanding was renewed on Sept. 1 to provide the Mexican nationals with the training and guidance necessary to safeguard their rights to health and safety standards.

Fabiola Jimenez, who heads he Protection Department of the Mexican Consulate and Christi Griffin, OSHA Atlanta West Area Office director, signed the agreement renewing a year-old memorandum of understanding.

While the organizations have worked together for the past five years to provide assistance to migrant workers in Georgia and Alabama, the MOU was signed for the first time a year ago, according to a joint release.

“The Consulate General of Mexico is thankful for the support and services provided by OSHA (Office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration) during these years of collaborative work,” reads the release. “OSHA has been a key partner in the implementation of programs that have resulted in many benefits to both Mexican workers and Mexican employers and we look forward to continue and strengthen this great partnership.”

