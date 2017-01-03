Perdue Reportedly Top Contender for Ag Secretary at Uncertain Time for Farm Trade

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue has emerged as a top contender in the crowded field vying for one of President-elect Donald J. Trump’s last few open cabinet positions: agriculture secretary.

Mr. Perdue, a Middle Georgia native long involved in agribusiness, reportedly met with Mr. Trump at the Trump Tower in New York City just after Thanksgiving.

Since then, the Trump team had vetted a variety of other candidates, but Politico on Jan. 2 cited a source close to the Trump transition team in reporting that Perdue had emerged as the leader.

Appointing Mr. Perdue would put a second Georgian in the Trump cabinet, after U.S. Rep. Tom Price of Roswell was tapped as health secretary in December. Both appointments are subject to confirmation by a simple majority in the Senate, where David Perdue, a first cousin of Sonny, is one of his strongest advocates.

In Sonny, the president-elect would be getting a pro-business voice who was a supporter of Georgia’s international expansion throughout his time in office, traveling to countries like China and Japan to recruit investment and promote Georgia exports.

Mr. Perdue illuminated his views on global trade in agricultural goods during a 2011 interview with Global Atlanta upon the launch of a new venture, Perdue Partners, that aimed to help companies find new markets abroad.

“We think the real consumption and the growth of consumption will be in these emerging economies around the world. There’s more affluence, more middle-income consumers there, and the good news is I’m convinced that Americans and Georgians continue to make quality products that will have demand the world wide,” Mr. Perdue said.

He also said he’d learned from his travels about the importance of personal relationships for business in other countries, and he pointed to companies’ need for clarity on regulation.

“Businesspeople are good about either taking ‘yes’ or taking ‘no,’ but they need answers and they need it very quickly. The bureaucratic snafus that happen are just painful to them, and sometimes they just go away or go to other places,” he said at the time.

U.S. agricultural trade is sensitive to global market trends, and policies administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture often send ripples throughout the globe, particularly when American lawmakers choose to subsidize certain crops to encourage plantings or control prices. The USDA operates the Foreign Agriculture Service, which promotes U.S. goods through a network of 93 offices covering 171 countries.

Mr. Trump’s policy on the topic has yet to be clearly articulated, but farm lobbies tend to be strong throughout the world, and they often throw a wrench into trade negotiations. The Trump team has said it will pursue bilateral deals instead of multilateral pacts like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which achieved concessions from Japan on beef and New Zealand on dairy items that could benefit U.S. producers if enacted.

Georgia’s ag sector is a major employer, and exports have been a bright spot in certain commodities like peanuts, poultry and pecans.

Policies by trading partners perceived as unfair to U.S. producers could put them in the crosshairs of Mr. Trump’s “America First” trade policy. Georgia’s chicken exports, as an example, are limited by anti-dumping duties imposed by China and health regulations on the washing of chicken in the European Union that many producers here say amount to a trade barrier.

Also on Jan. 2, Mr. Trump’s transition team announced his appointment of Robert Lighthizer as U.S. trade representative. Mr. Lighthizer, an attorney who has worked on trade issues with corporate clients in recent years, was deputy USTR under President Ronald Reagan. He has voiced some support for the protectionist views that underpin Mr. Trump’s trade agenda.

Georgia exported more than $1.17 billion in agricultural and livestock products in 2015.