Peruvian Consul to Join Global Atlanta for Aug. 24 Luncheon Discussion

Peru’s consul general in Atlanta, Miguel Aleman, has been announced as the next guest in Global Atlanta’s ongoing series of monthly Consular Conversations.

In these luncheon interviews, the Global Atlanta editorial team delves into the issues of the day with locally focused diplomats in an intimate, roundtable format that highlights both their countries and their work locally.

Mr. Aleman is the 12th guest in the series, which is sponsored by the law firm of Miller & Martin PLLC.

Before arriving in Atlanta in August 2014, the career diplomat has been posted at the Peruvian embassies in Santiago, Chile, and Beijing, as well as a short stint in the consulate general of Peru in Hong Kong. He’s had various assignments at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lima, the capital, his last post working as deputy director of international economic and financial organizations.

An attorney by education, Mr. Aleman holds an LLM degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has a master’s from the Diplomatic Academy of Peru.

In Atlanta, Mr. Aleman has been focused heavily on the promotion of educational exchanges and Peruvian cuisine, which has been making strides on the global market. While Peru is birthplace of the potato, seafood offerings like ceviches are what’s really building the reputation of Peruvian chefs around the world.

Peru also has an ongoing (yet good-natured) spat with its neighbor, Chile, about which is the birthplace of pisco, the fermented grape spirit that serves as the key ingredient in the well-known cocktail, pisco sour.

Global Atlanta Publisher Phil Bolton visited Peru for the 2015 Mistura conference, a massive gastronomical confab showcasing the breadth of Peruvian cuisine. One story from that trip showed how the country is using food as an agent for social inclusion.

