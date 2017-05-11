Porsche Cars North America CEO Elected Chairman of the German American Chamber of Commerce South

Martin Richenhagen, chairman, president and CEO of AGCO Corp., has stepped down from his post as chairman of the German American Chamber of Commerce South, which he has held since 2011, and has been replaced by Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.

Mr. Zellmer was elected last month as the chamber’s new chairman. He became president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America in November of last year replacing Detlev von Platen, who lead Porsche’s operations from Atlanta since 2008, and has been named chairman of the board of directors of Porsche Cars North America Inc.

Mr. Zellmer, who has studied business administration in Germany, Great Britain and the U.S., is to report to Mr. von Platen, who oversaw the $100 million investment into the Porsche Experience Center and headquarters in Atlanta.

Mr. Zellmer joined Porsche in 1997 and has served as regional manager of North America, head of marketing and distribution in Leipzig, Germany, and director of marketing for Porsche Deutschland in Germany. He also has served as president and CEO of Porsche Germany from 2010-15, where he increased sales from 13,000 to 24,000. Additionally, he has served as head of Porsche AG’s emerging markets division where he was responsible for regional offices and subsidiaries in the southern hemisphere.

GACC South was founded in 1978 to promote and support bilateral trade between Germany and the Southern U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, it has a branch office in Houston and a representative in Charlotte, NC. It serves 13 Southern states and territories.

