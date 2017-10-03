Purina to Invest $320 Million in Georgia Plant 

Pet food manufacturer Purina, owned by Swiss food giant Nestlé, is set to spend $320 million over five years on a factory and distribution center in northeast Georgia.

The plant will be located in Hartwell, which sits close to Interstate 85, and will employ 240 people at full strength.

Nestlé Purina PetCare Co. is still working to officially close on the property, but it’s set to begin distribution center operations by next year and production by 2019.

The investment will include the property and equipment purchases. Purina, which makes dog and cat food and treats, already has one Georgia factory in Fairburn, just south of Atlanta, but the new facility will be its first manufacturing investment in the U.S. in two decades.

The company employs 8,000 people around the country.