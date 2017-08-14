    • Rideshare Pickup Location at International Terminal Unchanged

    August 14, 2017 | Trevor Williams

    International arrivals can simply walk to the outer curb, unlike those on the domestic side, who have to walk through parking decks to get to the economy lot.

    The Atlanta airport’s changes to rideshare pickup locations scheduled to take effect Wednesday shouldn’t affect travelers accustomed to hailing Uber or Lyft at the international terminal.

    Harsfield-Jackson officials announced Monday that the airport would move pickups by rideshare providers to the economy parking lots, about a five-minute walk from the north or south terminals on the domestic side, according to the airport.

    Travelers arriving in the international terminal can continue to be picked up at the outer curbside…Read more on our Airport City site

