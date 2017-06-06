Robinson College Draws Academics From 15 Countries to Share International Business Teaching Practices

Fifteen countries were represented among the 95 attendees and 53 research institutions represented at the pedagogy workshops held at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business in Buckhead June 1-4.

The event was designed “for those of us who have a passion for teaching international business,” according to S. Tamer Cavusgil, who holds the Fuller E. Callaway professorial chair, at Robinson.

Sponsored by a consortium of CIBERs, federally designated centers of excellence in international business, the annual event highlights the role of CIBER programs at minority serving institutions including Brigham Young, the George Washington, Indiana, Michigan State, Temple and Texas A&M universities and the University of Colorado-Denver, University of Maryland, University of Miami and University of Texas-Austin.

Over the course of four days the participants experienced a wide range of topics including exposure to instruction technology and resources for teaching international business, foreign language instructional practices, cross-national perspectives, case writing and teaching, and essentials of international finance, management, marketing and entrepreneurship.

A special emphasis also was placed on research in a workshop taught by Dr. Cavusgil and Seyda Deligonul, professor of management at St. John Fisher College, Rochester, N.Y., who discussed promising research topics in international business and how to look for them, crafting manuscripts for technical journals and suggestions for career development.

A highlight of the event was a keynote address by Ahmet Bozer, who was an executive vice president of the Coca-Cola Co. upon his retirement in March 2016 having served as the president of Coca-Cola International since Jan. 1, 2013. In that position, he was responsible for all units outside of North America. He holds a master of science in business information systems from Georgia State.

The crux of Mr. Bozer’s comments dealt with growing the talented personnel who will be prepared to lead businesses in a global context. He said that he considers the current business climate to be in transition with traditional liberal and capitalist values undergoing extensive reevaluation and perhaps even leading to a period of intense “disruption.”

For business leaders to navigate this transition, he said, they will have to have a solid foundation of moral principles as well as mastery of a wide variety of fields including finance, marketing, operations, human resources and public affairs.

“They must come to understand the globe and make it a passion,” he added, admitting that the constant travel and exposure to different value systems isn’t for everyone.

He underscored the value of discipline, occasionally providing specific examples. For instance, he said that viewing the rest of the world from a perspective of the U.S. may be a fairly easy task for Americans, but switching to seeing the U.S. from the perspective of the world is more difficult.

“The second often doesn’t happen here,” he added. “It’s a hard thing to do and we have to discipline ourselves to have a global view.”

He praised the Coca-Cola Co. for being successful at absorbing the “local wisdom” of different markets and applying it to global culture, adding that “good decisions come out of a good process.”

And he placed a lot of emphasis on “listening and asking the right questions,” as well as the need for developing “a habit of stretching” based on curiosity and a habit of learning.

Future leaders will have to work on themselves, he said, to “change, grow, deal with uncertainty and have a desire for scope, to stretch.”

For more information about the Robinson College CIBER program at Georgia State, click here.