Robinson College Master’s Grads Hail From 28 Countries 

May 19, 2017 | Trevor Williams

The Master of International Business is one of many specialized degrees available at GSU's Robinson College of Business.
In a display of how globally connected Atlanta business schools have become, the J. Mack Robinson College of Business’ recent master’s class hailed from more foreign countries than American states.
Among the 483 students who graduated with MBAs and other specialized master’s degrees at the Georgia State University business school, 28 nations were represented.

That eclipsed the 20 states (including Georgia) that sent students.

While perennial partners like China, India and Korea — the top three senders of international students overall in the U.S. — were well represented, so were other nontraditional recruiting grounds like Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The business school has an extensive alumni network throughout the world.

See the full list of countries from which Robinson College master’s graduates hailed below, and learn more about the MBA, Master of International Business and other specialized programs in finance, real estate, health administration and other sectors here.

 Bahamas (The)
 China
 Colombia
 France
 Ghana
 Hong Kong
 India
 Cote D’Ivoire
 Japan
 Kenya
 South Korea
 Kuwait
 Lebanon
 Liberia
 Mali
 Mexico
 Nigeria
 Nepal
 Pakistan
 Russia
 Saudi Arabia
 Singapore
 Sweden
 Turkey
 Taiwan
 United Kingdom
 Uzbekistan
 Vietnam

