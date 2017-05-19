Robinson College Master’s Grads Hail From 28 Countries 

In a display of how globally connected Atlanta business schools have become, the J. Mack Robinson College of Business’ recent master’s class hailed from more foreign countries than American states.

Among the 483 students who graduated with MBAs and other specialized master’s degrees at the Georgia State University business school, 28 nations were represented.

That eclipsed the 20 states (including Georgia) that sent students. While perennial partners like China, India and Korea — the top three senders of international students overall in the U.S. — were well represented, so were other nontraditional recruiting grounds like Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The business school has an extensive alumni network throughout the world. See the full list of countries from which Robinson College master’s graduates hailed below, and learn more about the MBA, Master of International Business and other specialized programs in finance, real estate, health administration and other sectors here.



• Bahamas (The)

• China

• Colombia

• France

• Ghana

• Hong Kong

• India

• Cote D’Ivoire

• Japan

• Kenya

• South Korea

• Kuwait

• Lebanon

• Liberia

• Mali

• Mexico

• Nigeria

• Nepal

• Pakistan

• Russia

• Saudi Arabia

• Singapore

• Sweden

• Turkey

• Taiwan

• United Kingdom

• Uzbekistan

• Vietnam