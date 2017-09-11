Savannah Port Weathers Irma With No Water Damage 

The Port of Savannah, the fourth busiest container port in the country, weathered Hurricane Irma with no water damage, according to the Georgia Ports Authority.

The river reached its maximum height at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 11, never rising above the level of the docks at the Garden City Terminal, where on normal days cranes lift modular boxes from massive ships. The port used hurricane straps to secure empty containers and cranes, avoiding damage to assets on site as well.

The port, along with the more automotive-centric port in Brunswick, Ga., had been closed through the weekend.

When critical employees return Sept. 12, they’ll assess Brunswick for damage and prepare Savannah for cargo operations, determining a timeline for reopening, said Griffith Lynch, GPA’s executive director, in a statement:

Throughout this evening and tomorrow morning we will be working with our many logistics partners to determine re-opening of the port and river channel. As of now, we expect truck gates to resume operation Wednesday morning. We would like to thank the excellent leadership of Governor Deal and his emergency management team as well as local responders who have and continue to work tirelessly to keep Georgia’s citizens out of harm’s way.

The storm came a little over a week after Savannah welcomed the biggest cargo ship ever to call on the East Coast.

Get updates at gaports.com or by texting IRMA to 888-777.