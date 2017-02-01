Starting Final Year, Mayor Reed Says He’s Set the Bar on Global Engagement for Successor 

Mayor Kasim Reed isn’t bashful when it comes to the accomplishments of the City of Atlanta under his seven-year watch.

But rather than an outsized swagger, he believes his posture is simply the appropriate level of confidence for the city at the center of the ninth largest metro area in the U.S.

That balance — praising a city of 460,000 people under his technical jurisdiction while claiming the achievements of the broader region of nearly 6 million — sometimes opens him to criticism that he’s a regionalist only when it suits the city’s ambitions.

He touts the third-largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the U.S., but less than half of them are inside the city limits. He lists Atlanta as a top recipient of foreign investment, but many of the biggest projects, such as the Mercedes-Benz U.S. headquarters, are scattered throughout the region.

But in a press briefing Monday, Mr. Reed outlined some of his thinking about how to take the reputation of Atlanta, however that’s defined, to the appropriate heights in the eyes of the world.

“I want people when they talk about Atlanta to talk about it in the company of great cities. And I think that it’s on a trajectory to do that.”

Responding to a question about the balance between competing visions for the region among various cities and counties in the metro area, he defended a city-centric view on economic achievement he believes was absent for too long.

“Just eight years ago when you had a business announcement, it was almost always outside the city of Atlanta. They said ‘Atlanta’ but they weren’t in Atlanta. Now, I don’t think any serious person can argue that we are not winning the jobs war,” the mayor told reporters from mostly ethnic or international media.

He noted 22 active construction projects in Midtown, a growing tech and innovation hub where NCR Corp. plans to put thousands of jobs at a corporate headquarters and research center drawn from Gwinnett County. Pulte Group Inc. has moved to Buckhead on his watch, and the infrastructure investments enabled by recent referenda will help the city set the tone on transit and other urban development issues. Transformative projects like Ponce City Market and the Beltline — along with investments like the new Mercedes-Benz stadium, the Airport City hotel project, the Turner Field sale and redevelopment initiatives on the west side of the city — have turned the tide in favor of the city proper, he said.

“Our success is causing other people to evaluate things differently,” he said.

MARTA in particular has become a magnet for investment, and the demand among corporates inside and outside the city for locations next to MARTA stations has “de-politicized” transit investment, he has said in the past.

Pressed on his use of the word “war” to describe intra-metro competition for employment, he took the criticism while standing firm on the broader issue.

“I take your point about the language that I used, but I’ve also been in politics in this community for awhile, and there’s some language that may sound hostile but it’s meant to prod,” he said.

Keeping the City Globally Engaged

There’s no question that the mayor has had an ambitious vision for the city’s role in the world. He has often traveled overseas on trade missions and has given speeches on urban issues at places like the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

While it took longer than expected, he re-opened an Office of International Affairs shuttered amid a budget crisis in the years before he took office. He’s also focused heavily on welcoming the foreign-born through his Office of Immigrant Affairs, part of the Welcoming Atlanta project he has championed. Invest Atlanta was retooled and moved to a swanky new office downtown.

Now, the city hosts more than 70 foreign business and government delegations per year, and foreign-born individuals, who represent only about 9 percent of the current population, are accounting for more than one-fifth of the city’s growth.

While he believes in “one mayor at a time,” he did emphasize that he’s set a standard on global engagement to which the press must hold his successor.

“You know better than anybody that it’s much easier to criticize someone for losing something than it is to criticize them for not having it,” he said, pointing out that it would be politically harder to close these internationally focused offices than it was for him to open them.

“Nobody can make the excuse that we can’t afford it, because we afforded it and have grown cash at the exact same time, while we moved the city’s credit seven positions. Nobody can ever say that you can’t afford an Office of Immigrant Affairs with a competent professional team because we’ve done it, and we’ve done it without raising taxes. What I’m trying to do as mayor is to leave the table set for all of you so that you have a standard to deal with. ”

That standard includes a desire to put Atlanta on the map in places both near and far.

“I have a deep love of the world, and when people ask me about my goal for Atlanta, it’s always been very clear: I want Atlanta to be one of the leading cities of the world,” he said. “I want people when they talk about Atlanta to talk about it in the company of great cities. And I think that it’s on a trajectory to do that just because, and we really don’t have an authentic peer in the Southeast, and I think the way you become the best is to be the very best where you are.”

With the country’s demographic shifts, he seems to see the city’s growth as both intentional and inevitable with attributes like the airport that can’t be replicated.

“In a little while it’s just going to be really hard to catch us.”

Currently eight candidates are vying to succeed the mayor, who said he will likely make an endorsement once the field is whittled to two.

