Sweden Names Longtime Attorney as New Honorary Consul

Longtime Atlanta attorney Tom Rosseland has been tapped to become honorary consul for Sweden in Atlanta. Mr. Rosseland is to replace Mikael Norin, who still retains an Atlanta home but left the city to take up a position as CEO of Cavotec Group, based in Lugano, Switzerland.

That Mr. Rosseland, a partner at Bodker, Ramsey, Andrews, Winograd & Wildstein, P.C., was selected is unsurprising, given his long track record of promoting Swedish business investment in Georgia. He is chairman emeritus of the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, an organization that he has helped guide for more than a decade. He also played a key role in bringing a binational SACC USA entrepreneurship conference to Savannah in 2008, the event that gave the organization a more statewide focus.

His appointment was announced on Twitter May 27 by Sweden’s ambassador to the U.S., Björn Lyrvall, after Mr. Rosseland visited the Swedish embassy in Washington.

The U.S. State Department, which approves foreign diplomatic appointments, has yet to make it official, Mr. Rosseland told Global Atlanta, so for now he is known as consul-designate. When the approval comes in the consulate’s address will be his office at Bodker Ramsey:

One Securities Centre, 3490 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 1400

Atlanta, Georgia 30305-4808

Telephone: (404) 351-1615 x107

Mr. Rosseland has extensive experience in personal and business law — focusing intensely on how foreign companies can set up their entities and invest in Georgia. He is a first-generation American, the son of Swedish and Norwegian immigrants. He’ll join many other established Atlanta attorneys or business leaders who have been tapped to lead diplomatic initiatives as honorary consuls.