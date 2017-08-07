Sysnet Names New North American Business Development Head

Irish firm Sysnet Global Solutions, which operates customer service centers for cybersecurity and financial technology clients, announced in July the appointment of a new head of sales for North America.

The fast-growing Dublin company named Jeremy Coram senior vice president in charge of business development for the region.

Sysnet made a splash earlier this year in Atlanta when it said it would put a 500-job headquarters and service center in Brookhaven. The company has operations in 55 countries but chose Atlanta as its beachhead into the U.S. thanks to the city’s concentration of key fintech clients like WorldPay. Sysnet goes beyond the typical call center, using software to aid companies with compliance issues while serving customers.

