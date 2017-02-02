Taiwanese to Celebrate Atlanta With Falcons Super Bowl Viewing Party 

Those engaged with managing Atlanta’s relationship with Taipei, Taiwan, are hosting a Super Bowl party to celebrate their longstanding sister city ties.

Atlanta has never won the big game in the nearly 40 years since the relationship between the cities was struck in the 1970s. Planners say supporting the Falcons in this year’s contest against the New England Patriots is a way of “cherishing the relationship” between the city.

“This will be an unprecedented carnival-like event to demonstrate support of fans from Taiwan to Falcons’ first NFL championship in 20 years,” said a statement from organizers released by the local Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

The “Go-for-Falcons” event will be held at the Pearl Lian Restaurant at 11600 Medlock Bridge Road, #100, Johns Creek, GA 30097, which can be reached by phone at 678-205-1326.

The event comes just a day before Fulton County is to ink a sister-county tie-up with Taoyuan, a community outside Taipei which is home to Taiwan’s largest international airport.